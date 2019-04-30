close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Al-Maktoom clinch Blind Inter-School Cricket title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Al-Maktoom Islamabad clinched the 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament 2019 when they beat AKAB School AJK by eight wickets in the final at Boranwali Ground Faisalabad.

Al-Maktoom Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first. The find of the tournament in B1 (Totally Blind) category, Tehseen of AJK played splendid shots and scored ton. He remained unbeaten on 134. Talha also played well for 112. AKAB AJK posted 296 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in allotted 20 overs.

In reply the openers of Al-Maktoom Islamabad started cautiously but steadily. Sayyam Abbasi got out after scoring quick 69. Shahid Saleem made 59. However, the Totally Blind (B1) player Sohaib Khan turned the tables on AKAB AJK with fiery unbeaten 64 off 20 balls. Islamabad chased the target in 17.4 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Man of the Match award was given to Sayyam Ali.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports