Al-Maktoom clinch Blind Inter-School Cricket title

LAHORE: Al-Maktoom Islamabad clinched the 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament 2019 when they beat AKAB School AJK by eight wickets in the final at Boranwali Ground Faisalabad.

Al-Maktoom Islamabad won the toss and decided to field first. The find of the tournament in B1 (Totally Blind) category, Tehseen of AJK played splendid shots and scored ton. He remained unbeaten on 134. Talha also played well for 112. AKAB AJK posted 296 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in allotted 20 overs.

In reply the openers of Al-Maktoom Islamabad started cautiously but steadily. Sayyam Abbasi got out after scoring quick 69. Shahid Saleem made 59. However, the Totally Blind (B1) player Sohaib Khan turned the tables on AKAB AJK with fiery unbeaten 64 off 20 balls. Islamabad chased the target in 17.4 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Man of the Match award was given to Sayyam Ali.