Seasoned campaigner to complete his 200 One-day Internationals before World Cup: Aleem Dar set to scale new heights in int’l umpiring

LAHORE: Pakistan’s world acclaimed decision-maker Aleem Dar is all set to bag exceptional umpiring feats in the next few months.

During the next couple of months’ period, Aleem is determined to become the first umpire of cricket history with most number of matches in all three formats of international cricket.

Aleem, who is already placed atop the T20 match list with 43 games, has officiated in 125 Tests and 198 ODI matches so far. He requires another four Tests and 12 ODI matches to scale the summit in the remaining two formats and it is expected that he will supervise the required number of Tests and ODIs in the remaining part of year 2019.

Seasoned campaigner Aleem Dar is one of the most respected and non-controversial figure of international umpiring community. He is known across the cricket world for his accurate umpiring. He has exhibited faultless umpiring in all three formats throughout his 19-year international career.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aleem Dar is considered as an umpire with the best ratio of correct decisions since the introduction of Decision Review System (DRS).

According to his future event schedule, Aleem will travel to Ireland before World Cup to officiate tri-series slated to commence from May 5, 2019 with West Indies, Bangladesh and hosts Ireland being the participating teams. During the 7-match triangular event, Aleem Dar will complete his double century of ODI matches even before World Cup. Before Aleem, there are only two umpires - Rudi Koertzen (209) and Billy Bowden (200) who had this notable distinction.

Then he will travel to England to perform umpiring duties in ICC World Cup 2019. The 12th edition of World Cup will be Aleem’s 5th successive grand event. He will be the third umpire of the world after Steve Bucknor and David Shephered to officiate matches in five or more World Cup tournaments. Late Shephered of England topped this list with record six World Cup events.

Not only this, Aleem, who has won three consecutive ICC Umpire of the Year awards in 2009, 2010 and 2011, is also expected to break Rudi Koertzen’s world record of 209 ODI matches during or just after the grand World Cup event. After World Cup, Aleem is likely to surpass West Indian Steve Bucknor’s world record of 128 Test matches during the current year. Retired South African umpire Rudi Koertzen (108) is the only other man with over 100 Test matches to his credit.

In this way, Aleem is very much expected to become leading umpire of the world in all three formats till the end of 2019. Dar, who has stood in 366 international matches so far, needs to focus on his fitness and umpiring because his each and every international match will take him to new height which is definitely a matter of pride for all the Pakistanis. It’s worth-mentioning that out of hundreds of international umpires, only four umpires – Aleem Dar (366), Rudi Koertzen (331), Steve Bucknor (309) and Billy Bowden (308) could cross the mark of 300 international matches. It is worth mentioning that Aleem has expressed his determination to continue international umpiring as long as he is fit and performing. It’s expected that he will achieve more umpiring distinctions in the next couple years.