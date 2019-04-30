close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Agenies
April 30, 2019

Wilson returns to Ireland ODI squad

Sports

A
Agenies
April 30, 2019

BELFAST: Gary Wilson returns to Ireland ODI’s squad while Stuart Poynter, Peter Chase, Simi Singh and James Cameron-Dow aren’t part of the 14-member team for the one off ODI against England and the first two ODIs of the tri-series against West Indies and Bangladesh. Wilson had missed the series against Afghanistan in India in February-March earlier this year due to an eye condition. The ODI squad also has two uncapped players in Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker, who have made it to the team on the back of some good performances in recent months. Ireland squad: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

