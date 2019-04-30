UAE spy suspect found ‘hanged’ in Turkish prison

ANKARA: A suspected Emirati spy who was detained by Turkish authorities 10 days ago has killed himself in prison, a Turkish government source and state media said on Monday. The suspect was found dead in Silivri prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu reported. A Turkish justice ministry source confirmed the report to AFP. Istanbul prosecutor’s office later said the suspect was found hanged on Sunday. The man was taken into custody with another alleged spy as authorities probed whether they were tied to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October in Istanbul.