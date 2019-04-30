Spain PM’s options after election win

MADRID: He may have won Spain’s snap election on Sunday, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez does not have the necessary parliamentary majority to govern solo. With his Socialist Party holding 123 seats in the 350-seat lower chamber of parliament, up from 85 previously, he will have to forge alliances to remain in power.

Here are his three options: - Without Catalan separatists - Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said Monday “we will try” to form a minority government.That could mean Sanchez’s Socialists partnering with the far-left Podemos party, which is eager, or just getting its support. Still short of an absolute majority, however, he would have to court smaller regional parties such as the PNV Basque nationalists. Yet even if got them all on board he would still end up one seat short of an absolute majority of 176. In that case, Sanchez could still pass the post-election, two-round confidence vote needed to be invested prime minister. The first round requires an absolute majority, but the second round only requires a simple majority. He could get that if some of the Catalan separatists who won parliamentary representation on Sunday abstained. The advantage there would be that Sanchez could dispense with having to rely on Catalan pro-independence lawmakers to wield power. Avoiding a tie-up with those lawmakers would avoid the fall-out Sanchez suffered in June, when he relied on their backing to oust the conservative prime minister at the time, Mariano Rajoy, to accusations he was their “hostage”. But he would still have to negotiate major measures with them afterwards.

Sanchez believes lawmakers from Catalan separatist parties, which gained ground from 2016 polls by going from 17 to 22 seats, “are not reliable.” They supported him in June when he toppled Rajoy, as did Podemos and the PNV. But then they withdrew their support when it came to voting for the Socialists’ 2019 budget, angered at the Madrid trial of separatist leaders who tried to break Catalonia from Spain in 2017. That lack of support forced Sanchez to call the early elections.