Number of US measles cases rises to 704 in 2019

WASHINGTON: The number of measles cases in the United States reached a record-setting 704 for the year last week, the greatest number of cases in 25 years, health officials said Monday. Three percent of those cases have developed pneumonia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of April 29, 704 measles cases have been confirmed in 22 US states since the start of the year. That was a jump of 78 cases from the previous week, it said. Measles were declared eliminated in the US in 2000 but this year has seen the greatest number of confirmed cases since 1994.