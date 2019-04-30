AG gives Netanyahu ultimatum on graft hearing

JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general has given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until next week to confirm he wants a formal hearing to defend himself before corruption charges are filed against him.

In a letter made public Sunday evening Avichai Mandelblit told Netanyahu’s lawyers that if he wants to excercise his right to defend himself before possible indictment he must notify authorities by May 10. The hearing itself must then take place no later than July 10. Netanyahu’s lawyers have been protesting non-payment of their fees to date and are refusing to collect the case files until they are paid, the letter said.

The prime minister wants to raise a $2 million from two American businessmen — his cousin Nathan Milikowsky and friend Spencer Partrich — to pay his attorneys, Israeli media reported.However, the government committee that vets requests by government officials to accept money from outside sources has twice rejected his petition.