Tue Apr 30, 2019
A
APP
April 30, 2019

President urges MPs to plant one tree each

Islamabad

April 30, 2019

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday urged the members of the Parliament (MPs) to plant at least one tree each to become a role model for the rest of the country. He said this after a detailed briefing given to him about plantation of trees at jurisdictions of Awan-e-Sadr, Parliament House and Cabinet Block. During the drive, pine, golden shower (Cassia Fistula), orange, peach and loquats will be planted. He said the project should be completed speedily with minimum cost.

