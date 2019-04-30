Pakistani girls outshine in Global Youth Challenge

United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in collaboration with School of Leadership Monday celebrated the achievement of the Red Code team, recently declared one of the winners of the Generation Unlimited (GenU) Global Youth Challenge.

The team was comprised of three young Pakistani girls, Sara Farooq Khan, Sana Farooq Khan and Mahin Usman. The GenU Global Youth Challenge is an initiative launched by Unicef to engage young people and encourage them to find innovative solutions to issues from their everyday life.

A total of 32 teams from 16 countries participated and presented their ideas in the Challenge. On 12 April, five global winners were announced. The team ‘Red Code’ from Pakistan was one of them; others included teams from Thailand, Zimbabwe, Sudan and North Macedonia.

Each winning team will receive $20,000 and tailored mentorship for scaling up their respective projects, a press release said. Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul while addressing the ceremony as chief guest said, “In Pakistan, 22 million people continue to defecate in the open, out of which at least 10 million are women and girls.”

Not only does this put the health and well-being of these women and children at risk, but they are also faced with safety and security hazards. We must not allow this to go on.” “I congratulate Unicef on the initiative of launching the GenU Global Youth Challenge and call upon the youth of Pakistan to step forward and join us in working towards resolving the issues they face, particularly girls, in their daily lives,” she added.