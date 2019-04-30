Interior minister expresses satisfaction over performance of ICT Police

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah said Monday that the federal capital police should keep close liaison with the general public to earn respect. He was speaking to a gathering during his visit to Police Lines Headquarters, here on Monday.

He was received by IGP, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with DIG/Security Division, DIG/HQrs and SSP/HQrs. After receiving guard of honor, the Minister for Interior laid a wreath of flowers at Martyrs Mausoleum.

He also visited School of Investigation and inaugurated State of the art ‘Firing Simulator’ set up with the help of INL at cost of Rs2 crores. He was also briefed at E-learning facility established in School of Information Technology. Afterwards, Minister for Interior planted a sapling at Police Lines Headquarters as a part of Clean Green Pakistan as envisioned by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Minister for Interior also held a brief Media talk, in which he focused vulnerability of Police in the backdrop of security and terrorist related issues.

Federal Minister for Interior was given a detailed presentation on ICT Police performance during the last six months by the IGP and DIG/HQrs, which was attended by all the Senior Officers of ICT Police. He appreciated the performance of ICT Police in bringing down heinous crime by 35 per cent in ICT in their effort in ongoing campaign against drugs and land mafia. He was also briefed about initiatives of ICT Police in digitalisation process of investigation and setting up of latest police complaints redressal system at CPO, SSP/Ops office and SSP Traffic office.

Federal Minister for Interior also acknowledged the fact that no scandal or major mishap/mishandling by ICT Police was observed during the last six months. After the briefing the Minister for Interior addressed the police officials and emphasized the free registration of crime and respect of common man. He also highlighted the importance of police and their access to the public. He said that the senior command should take care of ICT Police Jawans and look after them like a family that would encourage them.

Minister for Interior also directed to Islamabad Traffic Police to start traffic awareness campaign about traffic regulations and ensure enforcement on express highway. Minister for Interior expressed thanks to IGP, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan for inviting him to Police Lines HQrs, Islamabad. His first ever visit to any attached department since taken charge as Minister for Interior. The IGP thanked Minister for Interior and assured him that his team would come up to his expectations for the confidence reposed on his shoulders.