Towards district health supply chain reforms

Islamabad: The Departments of Health and Population Welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with USAID-funded Global Health Supply Chain Programme-Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) project organized a design and development workshop for implementation of Inventory Management (IM) Module of Logistics Management Information System (www.lmis.gov.pk ) here on Monday.

The system, already deployed for Family Planning (FP) and Immunisation products, will be enhanced to include other health commodities related to prevention of infectious diseases and provision of basic health services for the people of the province.

The system will initially be piloted in four districts of the province namely, Swat, Lakki Marwat, Charsadda and Mohmand. Once deployed, the system will provide complete visibility of the health products at various levels of service deliveries and will assist health managers to take timely and evidence-based decision to avert stock-outs. This activity follows earlier launch of district supply chain system strengthening by Health Minister K, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan on January 16, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil thanked GHSC-PSM and USAID for their support for improving supply chain management of health commodities which would ensure availability of quality medicines to people. He assured the audience that the Department will extend fullest cooperation to the technical teams of the project in implementation of IM Module.

Director Health USAID-Pakistan Sangita Patel appreciated the commitment of the government of KP to improve provision of health service delivery to men, women and children. Country Director GHSC-PSM project Dr. Tariq assured full support of project’s technical experts to assist the government in implementing technology for better product availability at the last mile.

APP adds: United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in collaboration with School of Leadership Monday celebrated the achievement of the Red Code team, recently declared one of the winners of the Generation Unlimited (GenU) Global Youth Challenge. The team was comprised of three young Pakistani girls, Sara Farooq Khan, Sana Farooq Khan and Mahin Usman. The GenU Global Youth Challenge is an initiative launched by Unicef to engage young people and encourage them to find innovative solutions to issues from their everyday life.

A total of 32 teams from 16 countries participated and presented their ideas in the Challenge. On 12 April, five global winners were announced. The team ‘Red Code’ from Pakistan was one of them; others included teams from Thailand, Zimbabwe, Sudan and North Macedonia.

Each winning team will receive $20,000 and tailored mentorship for scaling up their respective projects, a press release said. Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul while addressing the ceremony as chief guest said, “In Pakistan, 22 million people continue to defecate in the open, out of which at least 10 million are women and girls.”

Not only does this put the health and well-being of these women and children at risk, but they are also faced with safety and security hazards.

We must not allow this to go on.” “I congratulate Unicef on the initiative of launching the GenU Global Youth Challenge and call upon the youth of Pakistan to step forward and join us in working towards resolving the issues they face, particularly girls, in their daily lives,” she added.

Congratulating the Red Code team, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Neil Buhne said, “Today we see what happens when we give young people the chance to develop creative solutions to the issues they face in their daily lives.

Their bright ideas shared at the global stage will now benefit their communities.

“She said United Nations (UN) would continue to work with the Government of Pakistan in partnership with young people to help them learn, develop employment based skills and find pathways to jobs and opportunities.”