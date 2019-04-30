PA resolution against blasphemous material

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday passed unanimous resolution against blasphemous material against Khulfa-e-Rashideen published in the O-level book.

The resolution was moved by Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and passed by the House unanimously. It demanded immediate expunging of the blasphemous material from the O-level book. Meanwhile, the House also passed another resolution unanimously condemning the recent terror attacks in Sri Lanka on the occasion of Easter. The resolution was moved by PML-N MPA Tariq Gill.