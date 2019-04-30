close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

PA resolution against blasphemous material

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday passed unanimous resolution against blasphemous material against Khulfa-e-Rashideen published in the O-level book.

The resolution was moved by Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and passed by the House unanimously. It demanded immediate expunging of the blasphemous material from the O-level book. Meanwhile, the House also passed another resolution unanimously condemning the recent terror attacks in Sri Lanka on the occasion of Easter. The resolution was moved by PML-N MPA Tariq Gill.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore