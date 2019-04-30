‘Make education students-centred’

LAHORE: The Knowledge School (TKS) head office organised annual “Network Associates Convention 2019” at UMT Lahore campus.

According to a press release, the event was attended by the President ILM Trust\UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Director General UMT Abid HK Sherwani, renowned journalist and senior scholar Orya Maqbool Jan, Country Director TKS Brigadier (retd) Shahid Akram Kardar and all network associates along with position holder students. Achievements in the past one year were given out by the Country Director Shahid Akram Kardar. The message of the founder of ILM Trust Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad (Late) was also screened in the form of a documentary. Addressing the ceremony, Ibrahim Murad laid emphasis on making education system students-centered to make them better human beings and Muslims and to produce future leaders. “We are transforming learners to leaders,” he added. President ILM Trust\UMT also laid emphasis on instilling patriotism in kids and youths.

In order to recognise the achievements of TKS students, merit certificates were awarded and laptops were also given to the high achievers of Matriculation Examination 2018.

The winner of the ‘Champion of the Champions’ of TKS Academic Fest’2018 Omer Campus was awarded with a trophy.