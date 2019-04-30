Plea for President’s rule dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking directions for presidential system of government in the country.

A single bench comprising Justice Ameenuddin Khan declared the petition non-maintainable, ruling that it was beyond court’s jurisdiction to issue an order on such petitions. The petitioner had impleaded President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan as necessary parties in the case.

The petitioner pleaded that the enforcement of presidential system of government was in the best interest of the country. The petitioner claimed that Pakistan had always made progress in the presidential system and sought directions to conduct a country-wide referendum for replacement of existing parliamentary system in the country with the presidential system.

The petitioner also sought the court order for changing the existing mechanism of appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by electing the holders of both offices with referendum. The bench dismissed the petition by declaring it non-maintainable.