Notices issued on plea against transplant rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government and the provincial health department on a petition challenging rules regarding human organs transplantation.

The petitioner, Naeem Siddique, pleaded to the court that the provincial health department’s rules were not in conformity with the Human Organs Transplantation Act 2010.

The law permits, after approval from a committee concerned, donation of kidney from a non-relative person, but under the health department’s rules a non-relative could not donate kidney to a patient, the petitioner said. The petitioner argued that his eight-year old daughter required kidney transplantation, while doctors were saying that the health department rules did not allow donation of kidney from a non-relative person to the patient for transplantation. “Due to the difference between the government rules and the law, kidney transplantation of my daughter could not be conducted,” the petitioner added. The petitioner requested the court to order the government to remove the difference between its rules and the law concerned and allow the petitioner’s daughter to receive donation of kidney from a non-relative person. The court issued notices to the government and the health ministry for May 02.