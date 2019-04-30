Workers’ welfare package tomorrow

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to introduce a comprehensive package for the labourers’ welfare which would be announced by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Labour Day falling on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The ceremony will be held in Nankana Sahib where the chief minister will distribute allotment letters of flats among the workers along with the distribution of Insaf Sehat Cards.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday in which the labourers' package and arrangements of the ceremony were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that time had come to improve the living conditions of the labourers adding that a special package had been chalked out by the government to facilitate the labourers.

The labourer is a friend of Almighty Allah and resources will be provided for his happiness. Every measure will be adopted for maintaining good health and other facilities of the labourers, he added. Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and Secretary Labour briefed the chief minister about the arrangements and salient features of the package.