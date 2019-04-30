Court seeks complete record of Rizvi case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the police and prosecution to present the record on the basis of which Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others were detained.

Hearing bail petitions of Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri, a full bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan also took notice of the absence of prosecutor general and the investigating officer. The bench directed the SP investigation and the IO to remain present in the court on every next hearing.

Deputy Prosecutor General Khurram Khan told the bench that the prosecutor general was busy in Islamabad and he had been assigned the case. Resuming his arguments, a counsel of the petitioners stated that the charges of creating anarchy and inciting people against the state had been falsely levelled on his clients. He said the police lodged the FIR on Nov 23, 2018 but the petitioners were arrested on Jan 2, 2019 following issuance of their detention orders.

The counsel said the police had already completed its investigation and there was no need to keep the petitioners behind the bars. The bench adjourned further hearing till May 2 and summoned complete record of the case, which was used for the arrest of the petitioners.

Previously, the bench withdrawn an offer made to Rizvi for the grant of bail if he furnished a written undertaking that he would not disrupt law and order in future. The counsel of Rizvi failed to come up with such undertaking saying he had not been allowed to visit his client in the jail. Civil Lines police had registered the FIR under section 290/291/353/427/186/188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), section 6 of Sound System Punjab Ordinance 2015 and section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 against the TLP leaders after they led violent protests against the acquittal of Christian woman Aasia Bibi from blasphemy charge.