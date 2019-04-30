close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Robbers injure shopkeeper, loot cash

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Robbers shot at and injured a shopkeeper on offering resistance, looted Rs 500,000 in cash and fled in Sundar police limits on Monday.

Police shifted the victim to hospital. The victim has been identified as Kashif. He was sitting at his Easypaisa shop when robbers barged into it and looted cash and valuables. The victim offered resistance over which one of the robbers opened firing.

As a result, the victim received bullet injury in his arm. ARRESTED: On the directions of Mahmood-ul-Hassan, SSP Punjab Highway Patrol Lahore Region, PHP patrolling teams arrested 91 proclaimed offenders, 16 court absconders, impounded 9,500 motorbikes having no documents and fake number plates and recovered 485-litre liquor, 05 Kalashnikovs, 31 pistols along with 07 rifles from the culprits. PHP teams registered various FIRs against the culprits and recovered illicit arms and drugs from their possession.

PHP Patrolling teams helped/rescued 1,070 road commuters during their journey. Mobile Education Unit of PHP Lahore Region delivered traffic awareness and safety lectures at public places, educational institutes, bus stations and petrol pumps.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,057 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents 10 people died whereas 1175 were injured. Out of the injured 729 was seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 446 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

