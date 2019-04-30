Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city on Monday while Met office predicted scattered rain with dust storm in the city during the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country tonight and may persist during the next 2-3 days. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was observed in Chitral only. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Moen-jo-daro, Chhor, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Mithi and Larkana where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 39.5°C and minimum was 23°C.