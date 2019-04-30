Ailing economy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan has had a problem of corruption since it came into being. Corruption has been no doubt a reason for the economy’s failure. But the unsatisfactory performance of the economy can also be attributed to several factors, such as a low manufacturing and export base and a lack of entrepreneurship, competitiveness and credible institutions of economic governance.
Besides, a difficult security situation and a rent-seeking corporate culture also share the blame. This is why, in order to turn around our failing economy – which has led to so much misery for the people of the country and which continues to worsen with time – we need to ensure that these issues are also tackled by the government on a priority basis.
Alma Zehra
Karachi
