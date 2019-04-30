Relax the rules

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the serious issue of employees of autonomous and semi-government organisations who are deprived of age relaxation for government employment after their reaching the age of thirty years whereas government employees enjoy the privilege of two years of age relaxation. This is sheer injustice on the part of the government. Due to this policy, a lot of talent goes to waste. This also happens because of the late announcements of government jobs by authorities.

The requirement of experience for certain jobs is another example of flawed policy. This is an earnest request to the prime minister to look into this grave matter and save our talented youth from further deprivation and degradation. If we don’t do that, the youth will just continue to look towards illegal ways of making money and ensuring they live at least on some bare minimum levels of subsistence.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana