Phone taxes

The previous chief justice of Pakistan had removed the tax on mobile phone cards. Meanwhile, the companies had also increased the rates of internet, SMS, and call packages.

Now the current apex court has ordered that tax be collected once again on phone cards but the rates of the packages have not been decreased. Therefore, it is requested that the rates of the packages should also be reduced so that they may be affordable for the poor to use.

Zubair Khan

Karachi