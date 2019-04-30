Easy to criticise

The overwhelming support given to the PTI in the 2018 elections was just astonishing. There were many important reasons behind this crazy support such as the slogan of change, promise of job opportunities for the jobless youth, economic growth, and most importantly the promise to punish those who looted and plundered the wealth of the. All these promises were very attractive, especially to the young and educated. But Khan and his party has now been in government for the last eight months, and have not yet fulfilled the claims they had made in the election campaign. Unemployment has increased; and the prices of petrol and daily usage items are increasing day by day. The unrest among the PTI's supporters is now being seen.

There are many possibilities behind Khan not fulfilling his pledges. One of them could be that the PTI, instead of giving attention to reforms and state affairs, is busy focusing on the opposition parties. It seems that the PTI still sees itself as being up on the container. But these thing can’t go on like this for a long time. Another important development recently was the reshuffling of the cabinet. The most important in this was the replacement of Asad Umar. How it is possible that a person who was declared so very important for the PTI could just be removed from the finance portfolio just on the basis of eight months’ performance. One thing all this shows is that to run a country is easier said than done.

Safeer Marwat

Lakki Marwat