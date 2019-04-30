Media strategies

According to reports in the media, Prime Minister Imran Khan prior to his proceeding to another milestone foreign visit to the time-tested and all-weather friendly country of China held much-desired important meeting with newly-inducted Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan as well as information ministers Samsam Bokhari of Punjab and Shoukat Yousufzai of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Quite obviously, the PM would have asked them to accelerate their efforts in projecting the performance of the federal and provincial governments in the electronic and print media more effectively.

But in fact the federal and provincial governments need much more than what the media ministers can do. The PTI’s federal and provincial governments ought to work harder at highlighting their work in the media. In this regard, Ms Awan should activate the Press Information Department (PID).

Muhammad Murtaza

Lahore