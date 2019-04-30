close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 30, 2019

Media strategies

Newspost

 
April 30, 2019

According to reports in the media, Prime Minister Imran Khan prior to his proceeding to another milestone foreign visit to the time-tested and all-weather friendly country of China held much-desired important meeting with newly-inducted Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan as well as information ministers Samsam Bokhari of Punjab and Shoukat Yousufzai of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Quite obviously, the PM would have asked them to accelerate their efforts in projecting the performance of the federal and provincial governments in the electronic and print media more effectively.

But in fact the federal and provincial governments need much more than what the media ministers can do. The PTI’s federal and provincial governments ought to work harder at highlighting their work in the media. In this regard, Ms Awan should activate the Press Information Department (PID).

Muhammad Murtaza

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost