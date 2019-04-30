Not so cool

With bathers taking to the Lahore canal in large numbers due to hotter weather, the city’s chief traffic officer has sought a ban on swimming or bathing in the canal, in an attempt to maintain traffic flow, avoid accidents, and keep the boys using the canal to cool off safe. In past years, there have been various mishaps involving canal swimmers with drownings reported at regular intervals. The solution however does not lie in a ban. The young people, many of them children, use the canal as a means to escape heat and also to find entertainment in an environment where it is not always available. Searing heat combined with long power outages of course make water extremely attractive. The problem we have here is the lack of recreational places for people in the city. Some public swimming pools do exist in the city, but all of them are generally poorly maintained and some are no longer in use. This means the privilege of cooling off or swimming has been taken away from the city’s common citizens.

Those who are not privileged and lack the means to join elitist clubs or expensive recreational facilities essentially have no means to enjoy their free time or escape the grind of daily life. This becomes even more pronounced for women than for men. While public spaces including the canal are available to males, women can generally not utilize open spaces at all due to the risks they face of harassment and the unacceptability of their presence at such places. This makes it all the more essential that a plan be put in place to offer safe recreation to lower income groups in settings across Lahore and other cities. Indeed, it is even more important in smaller towns where no facilities exist at all. The PTI government has emphasised its interest in protecting the youth and offering them a better future. As part of this programme, the essential need for recreation needs to be kept in mind. While it is easy to impose bans, it is less simple to find alternatives and understand that every citizen, regardless of income group, gender or social status, needs entertainment to be a part of his or her life. This right goes unrecognised. There is a desperate need to find means to offer all citizens places where they can engage in a hobby, a pastime or other pursuit and thereby enrich lives that are often poor and lack in variety.