Real’s misery continues with defeat at Rayo

MADRID: Real Madrid’s response to Barcelona winning the title was to lose to 19th-placed Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and fall 18 points behind La Liga’s newly-crowned champions. A deserved 1-0 defeat at Vallecas means Zinedine Zidane’s second term now shows four wins from eight games and a worrying lack of improvement since he returned as Madrid’s coach. Adri Embarba’s penalty, given after consultation with VAR, was enough for Rayo, who move to within six points of survival, with three games left to play.