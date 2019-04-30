Corporate T20 Cup to start from May 9

KARACHI: The seventh edition of Corporate T20 Cup will be held from May 9-19 here at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy with K-Electric entering as the defending champions.

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Omar Associates, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Candyland, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Momin Seeds will be the other outfits in the event.

Over the years, Corporate T20 Cup has become the leading Ramadan cricket tournament with star players of Pakistan playing in it, the organisers said. “And this year Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Ahmad Shehzad, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir and Rahat Ali will feature,” the organisers said.

As many as eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the title. Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, who is the chairman of the tournament committee, said that the organisers were hopeful that all available top players of Pakistan would take part in the competition.

“We’re looking forward to host all the top players of Pakistan in Corporate T20 Cup’s seventh edition,” Moin said. “As always we will try to stage a grand tournament which will have prizes for fans. There is a grand winning purse of Rs2 million,” he added.