Sports court to rule on Semenya testosterone case tomorrow

LAUSANNE: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will rule Wednesday (tomorrow) on South African athlete Caster Semenya’s challenge against new IAAF rules designed to regulate testosterone levels in female athletes.

CAS said Monday its decision on the controversial case will be released on the court’s website at noon (1000 GMT). World champion Semenya is challenging an International Association of Athletics Federations ruling seeking to force so-called “hyperandrogenic” athletes or those with “differences of sexual development” (DSD) to seek treatment to lower their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount if they wish to continue competing as women.

World athletics’ governing body has argued the moves are necessary to create a “level playing field” for other female athletes. Double Olympic champion Semenya, who has dominated the women’s 800 metres over the last decade, took her fight to the world’s top sports court which initially said it would announce a decision in March before the parties filed additional documents.

Her lawyers accuse the IAAF of attempting to interfere with natural genetic variations of normal female athletes. The IAAF regulations were due to have been instituted in November 2018 but have been put on ice pending the outcome of the CAS hearings.