close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 30, 2019

Sports court to rule on Semenya testosterone case tomorrow

Sports

AFP
April 30, 2019

LAUSANNE: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will rule Wednesday (tomorrow) on South African athlete Caster Semenya’s challenge against new IAAF rules designed to regulate testosterone levels in female athletes.

CAS said Monday its decision on the controversial case will be released on the court’s website at noon (1000 GMT). World champion Semenya is challenging an International Association of Athletics Federations ruling seeking to force so-called “hyperandrogenic” athletes or those with “differences of sexual development” (DSD) to seek treatment to lower their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount if they wish to continue competing as women.

World athletics’ governing body has argued the moves are necessary to create a “level playing field” for other female athletes. Double Olympic champion Semenya, who has dominated the women’s 800 metres over the last decade, took her fight to the world’s top sports court which initially said it would announce a decision in March before the parties filed additional documents.

Her lawyers accuse the IAAF of attempting to interfere with natural genetic variations of normal female athletes. The IAAF regulations were due to have been instituted in November 2018 but have been put on ice pending the outcome of the CAS hearings.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports