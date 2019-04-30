Usman still awaiting govt’s favour to vie for Tokyo Olympics place

KARACHI: The indifferent attitude of the sports authorities has been severely affecting the preparations of Usman Chand for Tokyo 2020.

The country’s top shooter is awaiting for past six months a positive response from the relevant ministry to import duty-free shotgun and ammunition. “He has not received any reply from the government. This is to do a big harm to Usman’s task to play Olympics 2020,” said a source.

Usman is using a borrowed shotgun to prepare for world cups to win a quota place for Tokyo 202. He has to return that gun to Navy by the end of this month. Usman, who has been the national skeet champion for four years, has to bear most of the cost of his training himself and it is around Rs4 million. He does not have a shotgun of required standard for doing well at the international level. His own shotgun is about 10 years old and of an inferior model.

Skeet shooting (shotgun clay bird) is a very expensive sport in which both the shotgun and ammunition are very costly and so beyond the means of Usman. From May onwards, Usman is to participate in three ISSF World Cups and Asian Shooting Championship to acquire quota seat for Tokyo Olympics.

“He will be without any shotgun and cartridges to prepare for the world cups as April has almost ended,” said the source.

He added that it takes four to five months to get the shotgun in Pakistan after placing the order with the Italian manufacturer, who in turn needs to get permission from the Italian government to export a gun to Pakistan.

It is to be noted that Pakistani shooters have been qualifying for and participating in the last five Olympics despite limited resources. In 2016 Olympics, two Pakistani shooters participated after getting Olympic quotas.

National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) wrote a letter to IPC Minister Fehmida Mirza on October 19, 2018, through Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) seeking the government’s permission for duty-free import of shotgun and cartridges for Usman. The association informed the minister that Usman is a very talented shooter who can win an Olympic quota for Pakistan and bring laurels to the country with some support from the government.

“It is humbly requested that permission from government of Pakistan may kindly be got for him for import of a shotgun in his name without custom duty, regulatory duty and all other taxes.

“Also, permission for the import of 50,000 skeet cartridges per year for the next two years without all duties and taxes may be taken for him,” said NRAP. On December 17, 2018, PSB wrote to IPC Ministry to consider this request of NRAP.

On December 31, 2018, IPC ministry wrote to Ministry of Defence Production to issue NOC for the import of shotgun and ammunition (50,000 cartridges per year for two years) for Usman. Army and Navy shooting teams use the same imported shotguns and cartridges for which Ministry of Defence and Production has not raised any objections, said a source.

“Therefore, there should be no delay in issuing the NOC by the ministry for Usman. Interestingly, commercial importers are allowed to import shotguns and cartridges without such NOC,” said the source.

After getting no response from the authorities, NRAP on January 23 wrote to Director General PSB asking him to inform the association about the latest position in this regard. “Time is quickly running out as Usman urgently needs this gun for participation in quota events required to qualify for Olympics 2020,” stated NRAP.

NRAP once again wrote a letter to DG PSB in February requesting an early decision so that Usman could continue with his training. But the NRAP has not received any response.