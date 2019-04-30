Taj pushes SBP into Patron’s Trophy final

KARACHI: Left-arm pacer Taj Wali picked eight wickets in the match to enable State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to qualify for the final when they routed Navy by an innings and 172 runs in the semi-finals of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at the Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, on Monday.

On the second day of the three-day fixture, Taj, who had scored a hat-trick in the first innings, kept up his tidy bowling and captured 4-42, for a match haul of 8-54, which enabled SBP to dismiss Navy for 213 in their second innings after they had conceded a huge lead of 385.

Emerging pacer Mohammad Ilyas, who had also made hat-trick in the first innings, claimed 2-27, for 7-56 match figures. Abdul Saad, who batted at No8, was the top scorer with 52 off just 41 balls, in which he hammered five sixes and two fours.

Hamza Ghanchi made 37 off 54 balls, striking seven fours. Latif Junejo chipped in with 37 off 66 balls. He hit five fours. Waseem Ahmed struck 35 off 44 balls, hammering seven fours. Earlier, in response to Navy’s first innings total of 52, SBP resumed their first innings at 436-4 and declared it at 437-5.

Akmal Hayat and Mir Dad supervised the match. Allah Ditto was the match referee. In the other semi-final, at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Hammad Butt scored a superb 172 to enable Higher Education Commission (HEC) to secure a six run lead against Sabir’s Poultry.

In response to Sabir’s Poultry’s first innings total of 346 all out, HEC resumed their innings at 42-1 and managed 352-8 in the stipulated 83 overs. Hammad hammered 27 fours in his 214-ball epic knock.

He was ably backed by Mohammad Faiq, who chipped in with 79 off 90 deliveries, which included 11 fours. Hammad-Faiq partnership for the second wicket produced 179 runs. Arsalan Zia belted 35 off 86 balls, striking four fours.

Sajid Khan remained not out on 22 which he scored off 25 balls. He hit four fours.

Nisar Ahmed, right-arm pacer, was the pick of the bowlers with 5-112.

Sabir’s Poultry were 37 without loss in their second innings at stumps.

Saleem Butt and Hakeem Shah are supervising the match. Fazal Akbar Shah is the match referee.