Malik returns home due to personal reasons

KARACHI: Senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik is set to miss the initial phase of the limited-overs series against England after he returned home because of personal reasons.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that Malik has returned home to deal with a personal issue but is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time. “The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib’s privacy,” the Board said in a statement.

Pakistan are playing one Twenty20 match and five One-day Internationals against England before the start of the World Cup in late May. Even if Malik rejoins the national team in ten day’s time, he would miss the one-off Twenty20 International against England to be played in Cardiff on May 5. He is also set to miss the first of five One-day Internationals against the home team. The opening game of the ODI series will be played on May 8 in London.

The announcement about Malik came just hours before Pakistan took the field for a tour match against Northamptonshire in Northampton on Monday. The 36-year-old malik, who has been facing fitness issues in recent times, is part of Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup to be played in England and Wales from May 30-July 4.