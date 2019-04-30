Fakhar powers Pakistan to win against Northamptonshire

KARACHI: Fakhar Zaman’s fluent hundred guided Pakistan to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Northamptonshire in their 50-overs tour game at Northampton on Monday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Northamptonshire managed a total of 273 for the loss of six wickets. Pakistan reached the target in 41 overs.

Fakhar scored 101 off 81 balls, striking 15 fours and one six, laying a solid foundation for the chase with Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 71 off 79 deliveries. The two scored 157 runs together before Fakhar was bowled by NL Buck. Imam fell in the 31st over when Pakistan had reached 207.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Babar Azam took the team home with scores of 30 and 68, respectively. The captain scored three fours in his 34-ball knock. Babar scored even more quickly than Fakhar, striking three sixes and five fours off 53 balls.

The highlight of the Northamptonshire’s innings was their captain JJ Cobb’s 146 not out. He struck 12 fours and as many as six sixes.

Opener BJ Curran scored 23. CO Thurston scored 25, TB Sole managed 22, while BA Hutton remained not out on 27.

All six Pakistani bowlers got one wicket each, but Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah remained expensive, giving away 79 and 61 runs, respectively, in 10 overs each.

Young fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain got one wicket while giving away 30 in seven overs. Mohammad Amir got one wicket for 45 runs in nine overs.

Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail were the two other successful bowlers.

Northamptonshire won toss

Northamptonshire

R E Levi b Amir 0

B J Curran b Hasnain 23

*J J Cobb not out 146

†R Vasconcelos retired hurt 1

C O Thurston c & b Haris 25

S A Zaib c & b Yasir 1

I G Holland b Junaid 9

T B Sole lbw b Imad 22

B A Hutton not out 27

Extras (lb 2, nb 5, w 12) 19

Total (6 wickets; 50 overs) 273

Did not bat: N L Buck, Azharullah

Fall: 1-0, 2-48, 3-104, 4-111, 5-133, 6-189

Bowling: 9-1-45-1 (w 1); Junaid 10-1-79-1 (w 2, nb 5); Hasnain 7-1-30-1 (w 2); Imad 9-0-38-1 (w 3); Yasir 10-0-61-1 (w 2); Haris 5-0-18-1 (w 2)

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq b Holland 71

Fakhar Zaman b Buck 101

Babar Azam not out 68

*†Sarfaraz Ahmed not out 30

Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 3) 5

Total (2 wickets; 41 overs) 275

Did not bat: Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

Fall: 1-157, 2-207

Bowling: Hutton 8-0-57-0 (w 1, nb 1); Buck 7-0-52-1; Holland 8-0-57-1 (w 1);Azharullah 8-0-42-0 (w 1); Sole 6-0-28-0; Zaib 4-0-38-0

Result: Pakistan won by 8 wickets

Umpires: Mike Burns and Rob White (England)