Commander of Guantanamo prison removed

WASHINGTON: The commander of the US prison at Guantanamo, where 40 "war on terror" detainees are still held after 17 years, has been fired for "loss of confidence," the military said on Monday.

Navy Rear Admiral John Ring was removed on Saturday as commander, Joint Task Force-Guantanamo, according to a statement from the US Southern Command, which oversees the prison.

Ring was relieved "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command", the statement said. "This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO," it said.

Ring’s deputy, Army Brigadier General John Hussey, has been named acting commander. No specific reason was given from Ring’s removal, which came less than two months before he was scheduled to leave the position, according to the New York Times.

The Times said the decision came after a month-long investigation of unspecified nature. The facility, located in a US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was made a prison for suspects captured by US forces following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and the launch of coalition force strikes on Afghanistan.

It has held nearly 800 captives since then. In its heydey, it became notorious for harsh interrogations denounced as torture, and for force-feeding of hunger-striking inmates.