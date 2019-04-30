CITY PULSE: Water and Color

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Anum Ashraf, Arif Ansari, Farooq Aftab, Muntehaa Azad and Sadia Arif’s art exhibition titled ‘Water and Color’ from April 30 to May 20. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Economy of Modern Sindh

Szabist is hosting a panel discussion on the book titled ‘The Economy of Modern Sindh’ at 3:30pm on May 3 at its Media Studio. Former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, former Board of Investment head Syed Mohibullah Shah and the book’s co-author Prof Aijaz A Qureshi will be the panellists. Call 021-111922478 for more information.

Iqra

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Jamil Siddiqui’s solo calligraphy exhibition titled ‘Iqra’ from 5pm to 8pm on May 9. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Maidan

Studio Seven is hosting Anusha Ramchand, Nadeem Alkarimie, Maham Nadeem, Mariam Ansari and Hassaan Aslam’s art exhibition titled ‘Maidan’ until April 30. Call 021-35373427 for more information.

Palat kay dekhtay hain

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Ayesha Naveed, Haider Ali Naqvi, Jovita Alvares and Razin Rubin’s art exhibition titled ‘Palat kay dekhtay hain’ until April 30. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

The Other Side

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Saba Tanveer’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Other Side’ until April 30. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

New News Newest

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Mian Ijaz ul Hassan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘New News Newest’ until May 2. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

There Is No Them

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Farazeh Syed and Mohsin Shafi’s art exhibition titled ‘There Is No Them’ until May 3. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Organized chaos

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Aleena Mazher, Hira Siddiqui, Maha Rehan, Rabbiya Ilyas and Wasif Afridi’s art exhibition titled ‘Organized chaos’ from April 30 to May 5. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.