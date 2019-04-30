BIEK announces dates for cancelled exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Monday announced new dates for the examinations cancelled on the occasion of Good Friday.

According to the board officials, Christian students will take their exams on May 11. The board has specified Government Islamia College located on New MA Jinnah Raod as the exam centre for male candidates while female candidates will appear for the same exam at the Sir Syed Government College for Girls, Nazimabad.

The candidates will attempt their papers, including economics and general science, in the first half of the morning shift while in the second half, commerce students will attempt the paper of business mathematics.

Likewise, the candidates who could not take their papers on April 23 at the Sindh Muslim Government Science College, have been directed to appear for exams on May 11 at the same examination centre.