close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

BIEK announces dates for cancelled exams

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Monday announced new dates for the examinations cancelled on the occasion of Good Friday.

According to the board officials, Christian students will take their exams on May 11. The board has specified Government Islamia College located on New MA Jinnah Raod as the exam centre for male candidates while female candidates will appear for the same exam at the Sir Syed Government College for Girls, Nazimabad.

The candidates will attempt their papers, including economics and general science, in the first half of the morning shift while in the second half, commerce students will attempt the paper of business mathematics.

Likewise, the candidates who could not take their papers on April 23 at the Sindh Muslim Government Science College, have been directed to appear for exams on May 11 at the same examination centre.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi