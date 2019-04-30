Website of KU’s Bureau of Composition, Compilation and Translation launched

Karachi University (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Monday officially inaugurated the website of the varsity’s Bureau of Composition, Compilation, and Translation (BCC&T) and Press.

The launch ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat located on the second floor of the new administration building. BCC&T Director Dr Nadeem Mahmood, along with deans and heads of departments of various faculties, attended the ceremony.

The participants of the ceremony were informed that individuals and organisations could now place their orders on the web portal. The KU VC termed the website a success after he launched it.

The VC said Dr Mahmood was appointed as the director some six months ago and now every single book regardless of its date of publication could be ordered online through the website. Prof Khan added that not only local buyers but out-stationed and international readers and publishers could also avail the opportunity and order their favourite books and journals.

“If you have a vision and commitment then you can easily achieve your goals with your dedication. It might seem a very easy task but actually it was not that simple.” Earlier, Dr Mahmood asked the KU VC to appoint an editorial board and hire staff on vacant positions at the BCC&T to expand its work.

He informed the participants that the BCC&T was established under the leadership of late Major Aftab Hassan in 1957. Initially, it was decided to use the bureau to translate academic literature of all subjects and classical literature of foreign languages in Urdu and classical Urdu literature in English and other major languages. In 1988, a printing press was established under the administration of the BCC&T.

He mentioned that hundreds of academic, non-academic and research books, journals and magazines had been brought out by the institute since its inception. He said the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad was one of the BCC&T’s partners and dedicated to promoting policy-oriented research elsewhere in the country.

Dr Mahmood said the BCC&T had also launched a new logo with the website and introduced a voucher-based payment system. He added that the BCC&T was also working on the recovery of outstanding payments and paying special attention to account management and audit.

According to Dr Mahmood, the website was designed by two graduates of the KU computer science department and it focused on client registration, book search, online order, user management, order tracking and its best feature was that it provided bilingual service that was likely to boost its business. He shared that the online payment system would be started in the next stage while currently the focus was on the capacity building of the office which required skilled and trained human resource as well as machines and infrastructure.

He said what was needed was close-circuit camera installation in the press building and reprinting of books in a modern format as well as a sustainable marketing strategy to manage the online order delivery system. He also called for the issuance of permissions to sign new agreements with national and international partners to boost the business.

Dr Mahmood also suggested the formation of the BCC&T publishing board and changing the name of the BCC&T Press to the University of Karachi Press as it would attract more clients. He acknowledged continuous support and guidance of the KU VC and paid tribute to his team at the BCC&T for their dedication, commitment and hard work for all the success they had so far.

He also issued the list of books, journals, translations, and other publications prepared by the BCC&T in 2019.