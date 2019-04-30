Man shot dead, younger brother injured in Mauripur

A man was killed and his brother wounded in a firing incident in the Mauripur area on Sunday. The two brothers were wounded in an attack near Gate No. 5, New Truck Stand, within the limits of the Mauripur police station.

The victims were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Sajjad Essa, and his injured brother as Ejaz Essa, 25.

According to SHO Chaudhry Zahid, the brothers, who hail from Naushero Feroz, Sindh, work as labourers at a truck stand. He said they were asleep at their workplace when unidentified men came, sprayed them with bullets and escaped.

Though witnesses claimed that the incident occurred when the two offered resistance during a robbery bid, police officials said that the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. They said that e apparently the incident occurred over a personal enmity. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Man killed in Lyari

A man was killed and another wounded in a firing incident in a Lyari neighbourhood. Police officials said that the firing incident took place on Street No. 11 on Muhammad Ali Alvi Road near Eidgah Masjid within the limits of the Kalakot police station.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. The dead was identified as 30-year-old Siddiq Ghani and the injured was named as Ayaz Abdus Sattar, 23. According to SHO Zafar Iqbal, Ghani was sitting outside his residence when two men riding a motorcycle came, opened indiscriminate fire at him, killing him on the spot. A passerby was also wounded in the incident. The assailants managed to escape after the shooting, the SHO said, adding that apparently the incident occurred over a personal enmity.

Man found murdered

A man was found dead in Surjani Town locality on Monday. Police officials said the body was found from near the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Surjani Town police station.

Rescuers reached the site and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. His body was later moved to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification.

Police officials, referring to the initial investigations, said that the deceased was aged about 40 years and died after being apparently hit with a concrete block in his head. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.