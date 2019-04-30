‘USAID introducing innovative technologies for Pakistan’s agriculture’

Consul General JoAnne Wagner inaugurated the Electronic Beam (E-Beam) irradiation facility established through support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded US-Pakistan Partnerships for Agricultural Market Development (AMD) programnme, said a press release issued by the US Consulate General on Monday.

The E-Beam irradiation facility benefits the agriculture sector by decreasing post-harvest food losses due to spoilage and deterioration in quality. The technology also extends the shelf life of foods, and has the potential to increase market access as well as open up new export opportunities. “We are pleased that the US Government’s efforts are helping transform Pakistan’s agriculture sector by introducing innovative technologies,” said Consul General JoAnne Wagner. “I’m confident that this technology will prove to be a game changer for Pakistan’s agricultural exports.”

E-Beam irradiation technology allows for fast and efficient sanitization of food and non-food products through an electron beam passed through packaged commodities. For fruits and vegetables this means longer shelf life and cleaner products as compared to any other sanitization methods available in the country.

USAID’s AMD program works to improve the ability of Pakistan’s commercial agriculture and livestock sectors to compete better in international and national markets in four target product lines; meat, high-value and off-season vegetables, mangoes, and citrus.