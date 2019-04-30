People urged to stay indoors as mild heatwave approaches

With mercury soaring to 38.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, meteorologists warned the residents of Karachi to be cautious from today (Tuesday) as the maximum temperature could reach up to 40 degrees Celsius during daytime, whereas, the city could be gripped by a mild heatwave from Wednesday to Friday when the maximum temperature could soar to 42 degrees Celsius.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a mild heatwave in Karachi from May 1 to May 3 and urged the authorities as well as the residents to adopt precautionary measures during the aforementioned period.

Met Office Karachi Chief Meteorologist Abdur Rashid said summer had started with a bang in the plains of the country with temperatures rising to 46 degrees Celsius in different cities of Sindh after all the western disturbances and systems that were causing rains in the country had ended.

He, however, claimed that the temperature would drop before the start of Ramazan and it was expected to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius at the start of the holy month. “Children and elderly people should avoid venturing out during daytime, especially from 11pm to 3pm, while labourers working under the sun should also take precautionary measures and keep themselves hydrated,” Rashid said.

Hospitals on high alert

The medical department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) cancelled the leaves of its entire medical staff in view of the upcoming heatwave in the city and asked all the 13 hospitals and health facilities under its command to be on high alert to deal with any emergency during the heatwave.