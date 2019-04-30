Nurses protest outside Sindh Assembly for better pay and perks

A large number of male and female nurses from different public sector hospitals in Karachi staged a sit-in front of the Sindh Assembly on Monday for the acceptance of their demands, including the provision of health professional allowance, promotions and better working conditions, saying that the provincial health department had been ignoring their demands and issues for last several years.

“We are compelled to stage a sit-in at the Sindh Assembly building and we are sitting here until and unless the Sindh chief minister or any of his representative comes out to meet us and give us the assurance that all our legitimate demands would be fulfilled,” said Aijaz Kaleri, leader of the protesting nurses and an employee of National Institute of Child Health (NICH), while talking to The News.

Hundreds of patients suffered and had to face difficulties in getting treatment at the public hospitals in Karachi after nurses boycotted their duties and marched towards the Karachi Press Club (KPC), where they held a protest camp and chanted slogans against the health department for failing to accept their demands.

Protesting nurses and their leaders said they wanted improvement in their service structure, recruitment of 10,000 fresh nurses to overcome the shortage of nursing staff at the health facilities, the payment of the health professional allowance to them on the pattern of medical practitioners and an increase in the stipend of the nursing students. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani and the deputy commissioner of District South held talks with the protesting nurses. But after both the parties failed to reach an agreement, the nurses marched towards the Sindh Assembly, and till the filing of this report, their sit-in was in progress as provincial assembly session was also underway.