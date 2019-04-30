‘Fake doctor’ sent on one-day physical remand in Saba killing case

A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded a suspected fake doctor in police custody for one day in a case pertaining to the death of an eight-year-old girl after the suspect allegedly gave her a wrong injection.

Saba Noor died on Saturday after she was given an injection by the suspect, Adnan, at his clinic in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D. Police claimed that during interrogation, Adnan confessed to being a quack.

The suspect was presented by the police before a District East judicial magistrate. The investigation officer (IO) told the court that the child apparently suffered from pneumonia and the cause of her death would be ascertained in a histopathological report.

The child’s father, Zafar Iqbal, told the judge that he had taken his daughter to the Adnan Clinic where the ‘doctor’ asked him to bring some medicine and injection. He said the condition of Saba, who was already having troubles with breathing, worsened after she was given the injection.

The father maintained that after this the ‘doctor’ asked him to take Saba to a hospital for further treatment. The child was taken to alMustafa Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival. When the doctors at the hospital asked the father to tell what injection was given to the deceased girl at the clinic, he returned there only to find that the suspect had gone.

The IO told the court that the suspect had already confessed that he was a fake doctor and had been running the clinic for the past 18 years. He said the suspect was a homoeopathic practitioner and had obtained a bogus degree of Karachi University for Rs20,000 from someone.

The judge sent the suspect in police custody on physical remand for one day and directed the IO to file a report with the court today (Tuesday). The case is registered under the sections 319 (Qatl-i-Khata) and 322 (Qatl-Bis-Sabab) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

Police investigation

Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Nasrullah Khan said they had confirmed from the relevant department that the suspect, Adnan, was using a fake degree and was not associated with any medical fraternity, adds Salis bin Perwaiz.

SHO Khan said Adnan had admitted during interrogation that he had purchased the degree for Rs20,000 from one Waheed, who is associated with a medical institute, adding that a team had been despatched for arresting the man.

The officer said Adnan told the police that his father had been a professional doctor, adding that after his father’s death, he kept the clinic open and had been running it since the past 18 years.

He said the suspect had shown them another degree claiming that he was a homeopathic doctor, adding that they had sent it to the relevant department for verification and the result would be received on Tuesday (today).

The SHO said the post-mortem examination and medical report of the girl had been reserved by the medical board and would be released today or the day after today. Observers have raised questions on the Sindh Health Department, asking where the vigilance teams of the department and their drug inspectors were, as the suspect had run a clinic for 18 years and no one had bothered to check his degree.

Saba was a daughter of a rickshaw driver, Zafar Iqbal, resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13D-2. Iqbal said his daughter fell ill a few days ago and suffered from bronchitis. He and his wife took the girl to the Adnan Clinic near their residence.

The father said Adnan asked them to buy medicines that included one injection, adding that the doctor did not use the syringe that he had bought and instead used another one and injected some solution into his daughter.

Nashwa killing case

Meanwhile, another judicial magistrate sought on Monday the charge sheet from the police in Nashwa’s death case within three days. The nine-month-old girl, who suffered brain damage after she was allegedly administered an excessive quantity of an injection at Darul Sehat Hospital, passed away on April 22.

Five suspects, including nursing incharge Atif Javed, admin officer Ahmed Shehzad, technician Agha Moiz, nurse Sobia and security incharge Waleed-ur-Rehman, are in jail on judicial remand while two others, including the infant’s doctor Atiya, are on bail.

The FIR of the incident was registered under the sections 324 (attempting to murder), 337 (Shajjah) and 34 (common intention) of the PPC at the Sharea Faisal police station. On a previous hearing, the court had directed the inclusion of the Section 322 (manslaughter) in the case.