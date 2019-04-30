Family of toddler who died of ‘vaccination’ stages protest

A family of an eight-month-old who died after allegedly being administered the wrong vaccination staged a sit-in on Monday. A large number of people, including the family, relatives and neighbours of the toddler named Atiqur Rehman, son of Habibur Rehman, participated in the protest.

The demonstrators gathered on the road near Old Sabzi Mandi and staged a sit-in over the incident. Their protest also caused a massive traffic jam.

The family claimed that the boy had died after he was given a “lethal vaccination” about a week ago. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the site and dispersed the protesters peacefully.

According to PIB Colony SHO Amir Azam, though the family claims that the boy died of a lethal vaccination, his post-mortem examination report shows no such thing. The officer accused the family of lying, saying that the police had checked the data of the area vaccination centre that showed that the toddler was vaccinated on February 7, but the family claimed that he was vaccinated around a week ago. The SHO said the protesters ended their sit-in after they were shown the data of the vaccination centre, adding that the family took the boy’s body from a hospital and buried him.