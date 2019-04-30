Bank Alfalah Islamic, LUMS sign deal

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Islamic Banking has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic partnership with the Centre for Islamic Finance (CIF) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to jointly setup a research initiative to promote Pakistan’s first-ever asset side Musharakah-based financing product, a statement said on Monday.

The understanding between one of the leading Islamic banking institution and Pakistan’s top business school will encourage innovation through developing new products and would help the industry align itself with the regulator’s preference towards participatory modes of Islamic financing, it added.