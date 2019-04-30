Rupee stable

The rupee steadied against the dollar on Monday, as signs of progress in Pakistan-IMF bailout talks helped stabilise the domestic currency.

The rupee closed unchanged at 141.39 against the greenback in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee also traded flat at 142.30 versus the dollar.

“The rupee remained range-bound despite dollar demand from importers,” a dealer said. “The rupee traded in the band of 141.40 and 141.50 during the session,” “The central bank seems to maintain the currency at the current levels until an agreement is signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a bailout programme.”

The news of visiting the IMF staff mission to Pakistan lifted investors' sentiment. A staff mission of the International Monetary Fund is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday to discuss a three-year bailout package for economic reforms.

However, investors’ fear a negative outcome of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting. FATF is set to evaluate the performance of the country on action plan items the FATF urged Islamabad to complete with timelines of May, including action against the banned outfits. Pakistan’s authorities are working with FATF to curb money laundering and terrorism financing.