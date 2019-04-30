Nestle Pakistan earns Rs2.2bln in Jan-March

KARACHI: Nestle Pakistan’s profit fell around 33 percent year-on-year to Rs2.2 billion for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs50.15, a bourse filing said on Monday.

Nestle Pakistan earned Rs3.3 billion with EPS of Rs74.57 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend. The company’s sales declined to Rs29.1 billion in the January-March period from Rs32.8 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Finance cost escalated to Rs727 million from Rs365 million.

Kohat Cement’s quarterly profit marginally drops

Kohat Cement’s profit marginally dropped 1.1 percent year-on-year to Rs644 million for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs3.21. The company earned Rs651 million with EPS of Rs3.25 in the corresponding quarter period ended earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend.

Taurus Securities attributed a slight decrease in profit to a 17 percent fall in dispatches. But, a nine percent growth in sales revenue to Rs3.9 billion amid higher retention prices offset the impact of decline in offtakes: 526,000 tons in Q3FY2019 versus 629,000 tons in Q3FY2018.

“Topline increased due to higher retail prices and a minor drop in the margins by 0.2 percent due to higher input cost,” Taurus Securities said.

Selling and distribution expenses increased 36 percent year-on-year to Rs36.3 million amid rise in exports to 28,000 tons in 3QFY2019.

In July-March, revenue grew to Rs12.2 billion from Rs10.3 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier despite a four percent decrease in dispatches. Profit marginally fell to Rs2.1 billion in the nine months period from Rs2.2 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. EPS clocked in at Rs10.8 in July-March compared to Rs11.43 a year earlier. In 9MFY2019, margins pulled back by five percent to 28 percent owing to higher average coal prices and rupee depreciation.

Amreli Steels incurs Rs292mln losses in Q3

Amreli Steels Limited suffered a loss of Rs292.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, translating into loss per share of Re0.99.

The company earned Rs427.7 million with EPS of Rs1.59 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period.

The company’s sales, however, increased to Rs6.4 billion in 3QFY2019 compared to Rs4.6 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Brokerage Taurus Securities said sales revenue improved 38.4 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter “mainly due to better volumes as compared to 3QFY18”.

“Despite better volumes, margin fell to 4.9 percent,” Taurus Securities said in a report. Financial charges increased three times year-on-year to Rs370 billion in 3QFY2019 due to growing borrowing cost.

Analyst Misha Zahid at Arif Habib Limited said the company booked a tax credit of Rs51.727 billion in 3QFY2019 in contrast to a tax charge of 23 percent in the same period a year earlier.

Hascol’s quarterly profit falls 8pc

Hascol Petroleum Limited’s profit fell around eight percent year-on-year to Rs674.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs3.73.

Hascol earned Rs729.6 million with EPS of Rs4.03 in the corresponding period a year earlier, a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period. Hascol’s sales also decreased to Rs58.6 billion in the January-March quarter from Rs67.4 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. Cost of products sold fell to Rs46.9 billion from Rs55.6 billion. Finance cost escalated to Rs732 million from Rs194.3 million.