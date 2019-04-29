close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
April 29, 2019

A ‘masterpiece’

Newspost

 
April 29, 2019

This is with reference to the article titled ‘The Stranglehold of Native Colonialism’ by Syed Muhibullah Shah (April 10). The book the writer discuses – ‘The Economy of Modern Sindh’ – is a masterpiece. It describes the major events of Sindh’s economic, political and agricultural history. The book then unfolds the causes and effects of those events in a pragmatic point of view and finally offers better and efficient methods of governance for the future as conveyed by its theme ‘Opportunities Lost and Lessons for the Future’.

Our future leaders need to know the technicalities of the chronic and intermittent issues of the province so that it becomes easier for them to tackle these issues when they become part of leadership and labor force of the region. To them I cannot recommend this book enough.

Faraz Ahmed

Karachi

