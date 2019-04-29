Hawkins in lead against Wilson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHEFFIELD: Barry Hawkins recorded four centuries in the space of six frames as he surged into a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson in the second round of the World Championship. Hawkins rattled in breaks of 105, 130, 136 and 137 in a high-quality contest at the Crucible, with Wilson also making 111 in the fifth frame to finally get on the scoreboard.
SHEFFIELD: Barry Hawkins recorded four centuries in the space of six frames as he surged into a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson in the second round of the World Championship. Hawkins rattled in breaks of 105, 130, 136 and 137 in a high-quality contest at the Crucible, with Wilson also making 111 in the fifth frame to finally get on the scoreboard.