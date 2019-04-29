Hawkins in lead against Wilson

SHEFFIELD: Barry Hawkins recorded four centuries in the space of six frames as he surged into a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson in the second round of the World Championship. Hawkins rattled in breaks of 105, 130, 136 and 137 in a high-quality contest at the Crucible, with Wilson also making 111 in the fifth frame to finally get on the scoreboard.