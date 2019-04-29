close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 29, 2019

Imad ton sets up Pakistan victory in tour opener

Sports

AFP
April 29, 2019

LONDON: Imad Wasim has hit an unbeaten century as Pakistan began their tour of England with a 100-run win over Kent.

The all-rounder 117 not out, his career-best List A score, featured 13 fours and four sixes on Saturday. It was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s commanding 358 for seven from 50 overs at a windswept Beckenham and that proved far too much for a makeshift Kent side.

Fakhar Zaman, a star of the Pakistan side that won the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, made 76 and Haris Sohail 75. Kent then collapsed to 258 all out with more than five overs remaining in reply, left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum taking four for 45 from his maximum 10 overs.

Pakistan continue their tour with county matches against Northamptonshire and Leicestershire on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports