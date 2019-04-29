Kenyans dominate in London Marathon

LONDON: Kenyans dominated the London marathon on Sunday, as Eliud Kipchoge won the men’s and Brigid Kosgei was ahead of all the women in the tournament.

Kipchoge won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours two minutes and 37 seconds — the second fastest time for any marathon.

Only Olympic champion Kipchoge himself has gone quicker over the distance with 2:01:39 in Berlin last year. Sunday’s victory gave him a record fourth win in London. The 34-year-old, whose previous London triumphs came in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 editions, was in imperious form as he broke clear of Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun, second and third respectively.

Britain’s Mo Farah, whose build-u[p to race day was overshadowed by an extraordinary row with distance great Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian, could not cope with the pace as he finished in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Kosgei of Kenya won in an unofficial time of two hours 18 minutes and 19 seconds. Victory saw the 25-year-old set a new personal best as she added the London title to her win in the Chicago Marathon last year. Kosgei’s compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot was second, in a role reversal from last year when she beat Kosgei to finish first in London. Ethiopia’s Roza Dereje was third. Kosgei left the rest of the elite women’s field behind her with a blistering second half of the race.

Cheruiyot was initially able to stay with her when Kosgei made a break at the 20-mile mark but could not maintain the pace and drifted away some four miles from the finish. According to statistics compiled by the BBC, Kosgei ran the second half of the race in a time of 66 minutes and 42 seconds — the fastest for the women’s event.

Later, Sir Mo insisted his public fall-out with Haile Gebrselassie did not affect him despite finishing only fifth. Farah ended a week in which he was savaged by one distance running great by being blown away by another around the streets of the capital.

The four-time Olympic champion was bidding to win the London Marathon for the first time, but he could not live with the extraordinary Kipchoge who romped to a record fourth victory.

Farah’s preparations were marred by Wednesday’s explosive row with former distance star Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian. Gebrselassie, 46, responded to Farah’s claims with an astonishing statement alleging “multiple reports of disgraceful conduct” by Farah and his entourage, which have been strenuously denied by the Briton.

Asked if the unwelcome headlines had been a distraction, the 36-year-old said: “Not at all. I stand by every word I said. It’s all coming out now, there are a lot of people to prove that. What happened was the honest truth. I’m one of those people — I like to get it off my chest and just say it. It’s become a bit too much but at the same time I stick by every word I said.”

There was certainly no disgrace in finishing fifth in a time of two hours, five minutes and 39 seconds. But talk of overhauling Kipchoge proved fanciful from around the 14-mile mark, when the 34-year-old put his foot on the gas. Farah, who finished third last year, tried to stay in contention but the pace proved too much.

“It was hard,” he added. “I was running alone out there. I was just trying to push. At one point I thought I was closing that gap but somehow they got further and further away.” The women’s wheelchair race was won by Manuela Schar of Switzerland for the second time.