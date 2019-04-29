Murder charge after woman found dead

LONDON: A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in east London. The 35-year-old victim was discovered at a flat on Crowder Street in Whitechapel on Friday at around 1.30pm.

Police attended after receiving a call concerning the welfare of a female resident. Although she has yet to be formally identified, the victim has been named as Amy Parsons. Roderick Deakin-White, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day. He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Monday). Parsons and the defendant are believed to have known one another and investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing.